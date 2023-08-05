Artificial Intelligence Used in Dungeons & Dragons Book, Artist Reveals

One of the artists involved in the creation of Dungeons & Dragons’ latest book, Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants!, has admitted to utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in generating certain details and providing polish and editing. The artist, Ilya Shkipin, discussed this on a now-deleted post on a social media platform.

Shkipin clarified that while AI was used to enhance many painted elements, the artwork was not entirely generated from scratch. However, the artist did not disclose the specific use of AI-generated images in the book. It remains uncertain whether others involved in the production were aware of Shkipin’s use of AI art.

Additional screenshots obtained by io9 confirm that Shkipin employed AI art generators during the development process. However, the generators were not initially capable of producing satisfactory images. Shkipin privately shared that the artwork was primarily created digitally.

It is important to note that Shkipin is known for using AI art generators and runs an NFT marketplace. This has drawn criticism within the Dungeons & Dragons and tabletop role-playing game communities, which generally do not support NFTs or AI-generated art. Shkipin used early sketches as input to prompt the generator.

According to a source at Wizards of the Coast, the company behind Dungeons & Dragons, the team was unaware of Shkipin’s use of AI art. They have made it clear that no text in the book was AI-generated. Wizards of the Coast has announced plans to update their guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future.

io9 has reached out to Ilya Shkipin for further clarification and comment. Shkipin has also hinted on social media that the future of illustrations like these is currently under discussion.