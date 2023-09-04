Scottish Universities Among Successful Spin-Outs in New Report

The Entrepreneurial Impact report, compiled by Octopus Ventures, has identified three Scottish universities as successful spin-outs. The University of Dundee has been recognized as the highest achiever, followed by Edinburgh Napier University and the University of Strathclyde. This ranking highlights that six out of the top ten institutions listed lie outside the traditional “golden triangle” of Oxford, Cambridge, and London.

One notable spin-out mentioned in the report is Exscientia, a company founded in 2012 by Prof Andrew Hopkins, chairman of Medicinal Informatics at the University of Dundee. Exscientia employs artificial intelligence to expedite the drug development process. The company’s success was demonstrated when it went public in New York in 2021, attaining a substantial valuation of £2.2 billion. While Exscientia originated in Dundee, it is now headquartered in Oxford.

According to Amy Nommeots-Nomm of Octopus Ventures, there has been a shift in academia towards emphasizing the impact of research and generating financial returns. Previously, making money as an academic was considered uncouth, but now there is a growing desire to create tangible outcomes. This change in mentality has contributed to the success of spin-outs.

David McBeth, vice-principal of enterprise and economic transformation at the University of Dundee, attributes their success to world-leading life and biomedical sciences research, as well as innovative researchers. He also highlighted the importance of nurturing strong relationships with investors and founding teams, tailoring support to individual companies based on their unique circumstances.

Queen’s University Belfast achieved second place in the rankings, with the University of Cambridge following closely behind. However, Ms Nommeots-Nomm acknowledged that the effects of Brexit and the ongoing pandemic continue to impact innovation. Institutions outside the golden triangle expressed challenges in retaining spin-outs within their regions, owing to a lack of local talent, space, and necessary infrastructure for scaling.

In conclusion, Scottish universities have demonstrated their ability to generate successful spin-outs, with the University of Dundee leading the way. Their achievements highlight the importance of fostering an entrepreneurial culture and leveraging academic research to create commercial opportunities.

Sources:

– Entrepreneurial Impact report by Octopus Ventures