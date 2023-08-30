Abandoned Boa Constrictor Found in Poor Conditions

A six-foot-long boa constrictor was discovered inside a glass vivarium, left without proper heating or light, and with an empty water bowl. The reptile was found blocking a driveway on a housing estate in Widdington, Essex. The incident was captured on CCTV, which showed a man exiting a car and leaving the vivarium behind. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans from the RSPCA stated that there were no justifications for abandoning an animal in such a manner.

Despite being neglected, the boa constrictor was found to be in good condition, displaying a vividly colored skin. However, Evans mentioned that she has recently come across several abandoned snakes that had unfortunately perished. One possible reason for these abandonments, according to Evans, is the current cost of living crisis and people’s inability to take their reptiles with them when moving homes.

The RSPCA highlighted the importance of seeking assistance for animals in need rather than abandoning them. They reported a 34% increase in cases of abandoned animals, with 2,047 incidents reported to the organization in June compared to 1,527 incidents in June of the previous year. The boa constrictor has been transferred to a specialist aquatics and reptile center in Norfolk for further care.

Animal abandonment is a serious issue that should not be taken lightly. It is crucial for pet owners to provide proper care and seek help when faced with challenges. The RSPCA stands as a resource for individuals struggling to meet their animal’s needs, offering support and guidance to ensure the welfare of all animals.

