Duke Health Partners with Microsoft to Establish AI Innovation Lab and Center of Excellence

Duke Health has announced a five-year collaboration with Microsoft to establish the Duke Health AI Innovation Lab and Center of Excellence. As part of this partnership, Microsoft will create a secure cloud environment to train and develop a skilled IT workforce for Duke Health, leveraging their Azure cloud platform.

The collaboration between Duke Health and Microsoft combines their respective expertise in data science, patient care, and technology innovation. The primary objective is to drive innovation and develop AI-based solutions that enhance healthcare experiences for both healthcare providers and patients. Potential initiatives include automating administrative tasks and personalizing patient education.

An important emphasis of this partnership is the responsible and ethical use of AI in healthcare. Dr. Mary Klotman, executive vice president for health affairs at Duke University and dean of Duke University School of Medicine, highlights the commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards in Duke’s AI innovation efforts.

This collaboration coincides with Microsoft’s involvement in other significant AI initiatives, such as the establishment of The Frontier Model Forum in partnership with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. The forum aims to ensure the safe and responsible development of large-scale machine-learning models.

To address previous challenges related to clinical bias and prioritize ethics in care delivery, clinician engagement in the governance of clinical AI is deemed crucial by Rachini Ahmadi-Moosavi, chief analytics officer at UNC Health.

Dr. David Rhew, Microsoft’s global chief medical officer, expresses enthusiasm about collaborating with Duke Health to operationalize responsible AI principles. Dr. Craig Albanese, chief executive officer of Duke University Health System, emphasizes the shared goal of bringing the future of healthcare into the present through this transformative partnership.

The Duke Health and Microsoft collaboration aims to drive AI innovation, improve healthcare experiences, and ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI in healthcare.