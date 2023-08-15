Duck Creek Technologies Partners with Artigem to Enhance Jewelry Valuations

Duck Creek Technologies, a leading provider of intelligent solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry, has announced its partnership with Artigem LLC, a technology-enabled contents and jewelry service provider. This collaboration will enable Duck Creek customers to access Artigem’s innovative SpeedCheck software, which allows for convenient and real-time updates to the value of scheduled jewelry items.

By using SpeedCheck, underwriters can ensure precise valuations for jewelry, unaffected by market fluctuations. This partnership reinforces Duck Creek’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences and enabling insurers to make quicker and smarter decisions.

Artigem’s CEO, Kurt Artinger, explains that SpeedCheck software ensures accurate insured-to-value ratios for scheduled jewelry items. The software prevents the practice of valuing jewelry once and leaving it on the books for years, which can lead to inaccurate valuations due to price fluctuation. With SpeedCheck, underwriters and agents can confidently price jewelry without needing a current appraisal and maintain accurate pricing throughout the item’s life.

Duck Creek’s Vice President, Robert Fletcher, expresses excitement about partnering with Artigem. He highlights the importance of accurate valuations for personal property in the insurance industry. The collaboration between Duck Creek and Artigem’s SpeedCheck software addresses this need by providing carriers with up-to-date valuations for their scheduled items. This partnership marks a significant step forward in revolutionizing the insurance industry and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of intelligent solutions for the P&C and general insurance industry. Their solutions, available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, run on the cloud and enable agile and intelligent operations. Artigem is a provider of technology-enabled contents and jewelry services, specializing in efficient and accurate underwriting and valuation. With their SpeedCheck software, they aim to revolutionize the underwriting of fine jewelry by providing instant and accurate valuations.

This partnership between Duck Creek Technologies and Artigem will deliver exceptional solutions and unparalleled customer satisfaction in the insurance industry.