Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Holds Workshop on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) recently organized a workshop on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in collaboration with Google Cloud. The workshop aimed to familiarize employees with generative AI and equip them with the necessary knowledge and tools to keep up with the latest developments in this field.

DEWA recognizes the importance of adopting disruptive technologies, including AI, in achieving Dubai’s ambition to become the smartest and happiest city in the world. Through the utilization of AI and digital solutions, DEWA aims to enhance customer experiences, improve employee efficiency, and build smart and sustainable future cities.

The workshop covered various topics related to deep learning and neural networks for AI. It included an overview of generative AI applications in DEWA’s work areas, such as productivity improvement, decision-making support, and administrative operations enhancement. Participants were also trained in using the Qwiklabs and AI Vertex platforms to create and work with generative AI models.

Furthermore, the workshop held a brainstorming session to explore potential use cases of generative AI technology within DEWA. This initiative aligns with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which aims to foster innovative and productive environments by investing in AI technologies.

DEWA has been on a continuous journey of implementing AI since 2017. The organization is actively integrating generative AI technologies into its services to enhance performance and improve service quality. With this commitment to embracing AI, DEWA is positioning itself as a leader in leveraging technological advancements for a smarter and sustainable future.