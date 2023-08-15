Reflectile: A Stylish Precision Puzzle Game

If you have nostalgic memories of the Nintendo DS generation, you might want to check out Reflectile, a new Kickstarter campaign. Reflectile is a precision puzzle game developed by Joe Aquiare, an aspiring indie developer with six years of experience in software and game development.

The campaign aims to raise $15,000 for the initial PC release of the game, and it has already reached around $8,500 with 11 days remaining. If the project manages to reach $35,000, a Switch port of Reflectile will also be developed.

Reflectile is a minimal, stylish, and challenging top-down puzzle game that will put your skills to the test. Players control a small tile that must reach the end of each level, navigating through tight corridors and making split-second inputs. Each stage presents unique puzzle blocks, such as bumpers, speed boosts, and number tiles, adding variety and complexity to the gameplay.

The game features an impressive soundtrack that captures the nostalgic essence of classic games and pays homage to the double-screened portable system of the Nintendo DS era. The visuals of Reflectile draw inspiration from titles like BOXBOY! and DSiWare, creating a visually appealing experience.

To learn more about Reflectile and support the Kickstarter campaign, you can visit their page on Kickstarter. Additionally, a demo of the game is available to play on Steam.

If you enjoy precision puzzle games and have an appreciation for the Nintendo DS era, Reflectile might be worth checking out. Let us know in the comments if this is a game you would be interested in.