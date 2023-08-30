Undertale Arrives in Drums Rock: New DLC and Extreme Mode Now Available

Drums Rock, one of the popular video game rhythm games, has just released an exciting new addition to its lineup. Undertale, known for its incredible soundtrack, has now made its way into the game, offering players the chance to play two of its most beloved songs – Megalovania and Hopes And Dreams. These songs are available across all difficulty levels, allowing players of all skill levels to enjoy the music.

But the Undertale DLC doesn’t stop at just the songs. Drums Rock has gone above and beyond to create a truly immersive experience. Along with the DLC, players who purchase the complete package will also receive a new scene and exclusive skins for their character’s hands, drumsticks, and drumset. This allows players to fully immerse themselves in the world of Undertale while playing Drums Rock.

In addition to the Undertale DLC, Drums Rock has also introduced a new challenge for its players – the Extreme mode. This mode pushes players to the limit, offering a truly challenging experience for those who want to test their drumming skills. All songs, including those from the Undertale DLC, are available in Extreme mode, giving players a chance to showcase their expertise.

The Undertale DLC is just the beginning of what is to come for Drums Rock. The game has announced a series of DLCs in the upcoming months, featuring famous big-name artists. With these new additions, Drums Rock aims to continue providing its players with a diverse and exciting gaming experience.

Sources:

– Original Source: [Provide the URL]

– Definitions:

– Undertale: An indie role-playing game known for its captivating storyline and memorable soundtrack.

– DLC: Downloadable content that adds new features, levels, or items to a game.

– Extreme mode: A higher difficulty level in a game that offers a greater challenge for experienced players.