DroneShield Launches Target Area-Specific Satellite Denial Systems

DroneShield Ltd has unveiled its new Satellite Denial Systems, specifically designed to counter Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) used worldwide, such as GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo. The company, known for its expertise in the field, has been employing GNSS denial techniques as part of its smart defeat capability against drones.

Recently, DroneShield received a request from a government within the Five Eyes alliance (the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) to further develop this capability through a paid R&D project. This initial project is anticipated to be followed by more advanced system development projects.

While the current project’s value is not significant, it is projected to gain more significance over the next two years. Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s CEO, highlighted the company’s success in swiftly innovating and delivering on defense R&D contracts. He specifically mentioned their progress in Electronic Warfare, where projects grew from $600k to $3.8 million, and then to $9.9 million within a three-year period.

DroneShield aims to leverage the knowledge gained from their work in Electronic Warfare and Satellite Denial to enhance their core Counter-UAS (C-UAS) efforts, providing additional value to their business.

For further information about DroneShield, please visit their website at www.droneshield.com.