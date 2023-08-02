DroneShield Unveils Satellite Denial System to Disrupt Drones

Drone detection and countermeasure company DroneShield has recently introduced a new Satellite Denial System that disrupts drones in specific target areas. The Sydney-based company has received an initial order from an undisclosed Defense customer for this system.

For years, DroneShield has used Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) denial techniques to combat drones as part of its “smart defeat” capability. The technology is widely used, including the US GPS, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou, and the European Galileo system.

While the company did not disclose specific details about how the system functions, it is known to have developed various techniques and is considered an expert in the field.

DroneShield has been requested by a Five Eyes government (comprising the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) to develop an advanced capability for them. This request is part of a paid research and development (R&D) project, which is expected to be followed by additional projects to further advance the system’s development.

Although the initial project’s dollar value is not significant, DroneShield anticipates that this area of expansion will become financially significant within the next two years.

DroneShield’s CEO, Oleg Vornik, expressed confidence in the company’s ability to rapidly innovate and deliver on defense R&D contracts. He cited the Electronic Warfare domain as an example, where DroneShield has successively increased project values from $600,000 to $3.8 million and then to $9.9 million within a three-year period.

Vornik emphasized the close relationship between Electronic Warfare, Satellite Denial, and DroneShield’s core Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) work. He believes that knowledge gained from these related areas can enhance their C-UAS capabilities, providing value for the business.