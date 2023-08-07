The Use of Drones and Robots Enhances Inspection Efficiency at CLP Power Plants

The utilization of drones for inspections at CLP Power plants in Hong Kong has resulted in improved efficiency and reduced inspection times. By employing drones, CLP engineers are now able to conduct inspections more swiftly by focusing on specific locations identified with defects, thus reducing 80-meter-tall boiler inspection times from 12 days to one or two days. Furthermore, the introduction of a crawler robot in 2021 has decreased the inspection time for a 1.4km culvert from up to seven days to just two days.

One notable advantage of using drones is their ability to create three-dimensional models of the inspected facilities. These models facilitate the identification of discrepancies by comparing different versions of the mock-ups. Additionally, drones can effectively reach inaccessible areas and hidden corners where defects may be present, making it easier to detect issues that could easily be missed by humans.

At present, CLP Power plants employ cage and outdoor drones, as well as the crawler robot, for inspections. The company had initially used outdoor drones in 2016 for external inspections but found their effectiveness limited in confined spaces due to their reliance on GPS systems. To address this limitation, cage drones were introduced in 2019. These drones are equipped with a Light Detection and Ranging system and sensors for positioning.

While drones have significantly enhanced inspection efficiency, tasks related to cleaning and repairs are still conducted by humans. However, CLP Power is currently exploring the development of drones that can perform simple maintenance tasks. Moreover, the use of drones has led to a reduction in inspection expenses compared to setting up full-scale scaffolding, which can cost millions of Hong Kong dollars each time.

Aside from the benefits related to inspections, the implementation of drones and the crawler robot has eliminated the need for human inspectors to work in risky and confined spaces. By capturing footage during inspections, a more accurate maintenance strategy can be formulated, thereby further enhancing safety measures at CLP Power plants.