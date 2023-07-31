CityLife

Moscow Explosion Believed to be Result of Ukrainian Drone Attack

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
Video footage circulating online appears to show a large explosion in Moscow. The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on the Russian capital and claimed that three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down in the early hours of the morning.

According to Russian officials, one UAV was brought down by air defense systems in western Moscow, while the other two were neutralized by electronic warfare systems but crashed into a multi-story building. These UAVs allegedly “lost control” and hit an unoccupied building, causing “minor damage” to two office buildings.

A security guard was injured in the attack, according to the Russian state news agency Tass, citing emergency officials. The incident briefly disrupted operations at one of Moscow’s main airports, resulting in more than 20 flight delays. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the incident.

This attack coincides with another reported attack by Ukraine, where Russia claims it foiled a Ukrainian assault involving 25 drones on the Crimean Peninsula. However, it should be noted that the video footage has not been verified by an independent source.

Additional information regarding the incident is currently unavailable.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

