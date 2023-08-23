Dragonhold: A New PvPvE Medieval Fantasy Dragon-Back Multiplayer Game Coming to PC

Developer Exis Interactive is set to release Dragonhold, an exciting new PvPvE medieval fantasy dragon-back multiplayer game for PC. Inspired by the likes of For Honor and Panzer Dragoon, this game aims to provide players with a unique gaming experience that combines the thrill of aerial combat with intense melee action.

In Dragonhold, players will have the opportunity to explore a vast and immersive open world known as Aval. Here, they can team up with friends to take down massive world bosses, embark on dangerous quests, and engage in exhilarating aerial battles for supremacy. The game promises to deliver a living world full of awe-inspiring landscapes and creatures.

One of the standout features of Dragonhold is the ability to ride and control dragons. Players will be able to soar through the skies on the back of these majestic creatures, using their power and agility to dominate the battlefield. Additionally, players can engage in melee attacks against other dragons, adding another layer of excitement to the gameplay.

Dragonhold’s announcement trailer showcases its stunning visuals and action-packed gameplay, giving players a taste of what’s to come. The first screenshots released also highlight the game’s immersive world and intricate dragon designs.

For more information about Dragonhold, interested players can visit the official website for updates and news about the game’s development. As of now, Dragonhold is set to be released on PC via Steam.

This upcoming multiplayer dragon and melee extraction game is poised to offer an exciting and unique experience for fans of medieval fantasy and PvPvE gameplay. With its combination of aerial combat, dragon riding, and intense melee action, Dragonhold is shaping up to be a must-play title for PC gamers.

