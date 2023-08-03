Dragonfly Energy Becomes Official Sponsor of Nevada Athletics

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) has announced that it will be the official sponsor of the Nevada Athletics for the 2023-24 season. The multi-year agreement includes sponsorship for football, as well as men’s and women’s basketball.

As part of the partnership, Dragonfly Energy, a lithium battery manufacturer based in Reno, will work closely with the University of Nevada to explore various sustainability initiatives and integrate eco-friendly practices. The company aims to utilize its innovative Lithium-ion battery technology to assist the athletics facilities in adopting more sustainable practices.

Dragonfly Energy has a long history of supporting the University of Nevada, Reno, with many of its employees being alumni. Additionally, the company actively participates in internship programs with the university. Dragonfly Energy also sponsors the College of Business Sontag Entrepreneurship Competition.

The University is thrilled to partner with Dragonfly Energy, recognizing the company’s prominent position in the sustainable energy industry and its generous support in the past. Both parties are eager to collaborate on future sustainable initiatives.

Dragonfly Energy is a well-known supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries, particularly recognized for its Battle Born Batteries brand. The company has developed patented manufacturing processes and technologies and plans to launch a pilot line for nonflammable lithium battery cell production later this year. Dragonfly Energy’s ultimate goal is to revolutionize the energy storage industry and make clean, reliable technology more accessible.

