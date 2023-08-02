Dragonfly Energy to Sponsor Nevada Athletics “Go Green” Initiative

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. has been named the official sponsor of the Nevada Athletics “Go Green” initiative for the 2023-24 season. The multi-year agreement encompasses sponsorship for Nevada football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. Dragonfly Energy, based in Reno, is a lithium battery manufacturer that specializes in deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries.

The partnership between Dragonfly Energy and the University of Nevada aims to explore additional sustainability initiatives. The company will collaborate with the university to identify opportunities for integrating eco-friendly and sustainable practices using Dragonfly’s lithium-ion battery technology.

The founder of Dragonfly Energy, Dr. Denis Phares, a graduate of the University of Nevada, expressed his pride in supporting the university as a partner. He emphasized the university’s importance to the community and his commitment to revolutionizing energy storage and making cleaner technologies more accessible.

Dragonfly Energy has a strong connection to the University of Nevada, Reno, with a significant portion of its workforce consisting of university alumni. The company also participates in internship programs and sponsors entrepreneurship competitions at the university.

President Brian Sandoval of the University of Nevada, Reno, commended Dragonfly Energy for its prominence in the sustainable energy industry and expressed gratitude for their ongoing support. He looks forward to future collaborations with the company.

As an industry leader in lithium-ion battery technology, Dragonfly Energy is known for its numerous patents and partnerships with leading consumer brands. The company assembles lithium-ion battery packs in Nevada under the Battle Born Batteries brand and is also involved in research and development for nonflammable lithium battery cell production.

Dragonfly Energy’s sponsorship of Nevada Athletics demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and its mission to revolutionize energy storage. The company’s involvement in additional sustainability initiatives with the University of Nevada, Reno will further promote eco-friendly practices.