Preparing for Liftoff: Axiom Mission-3 Awaits Launch Due to Unfavorable Weather

SpaceX’s Dragon cargo spacecraft is scheduled to detach from the International Space Station, marking the end of its mission. Packed with research samples and lab hardware, Dragon will soon return to Earth for analysis. Simultaneously, preparations are underway for the departure of another U.S. resupply ship, Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter, which will be released into Earth orbit following a four-and-a-half month stay at the ISS. In January, Cygnus will meet its fiery demise as it reenters the atmosphere above the Pacific Ocean.

However, recent unfavorable weather conditions and changes in SpaceX’s launch plans have pushed back the launch date for Axiom Mission-3, a collaborative project between NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX. Originally slated for an earlier launch, the mission will now take off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on Wednesday, January 17.

As the spaceflights progress, the astronauts aboard the ISS are diligently carrying out science experiments and maintenance tasks. Astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli has installed the SAFFIRE-VI experiment inside Cygnus, which will be remotely activated to explore spacecraft fire safety. Satoshi Furukawa from JAXA has ensured that all cargo is properly secured for the upcoming departure.

Meanwhile, in the orbital lab, scientists and engineers are busy conducting essential research. NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara is studying the effects of fuel temperatures on material flammability using the Combustion Integrated Rack. This research may lead to improved fire safety techniques both in space and on Earth. Commander Andreas Mogensen is conducting coding studies to engage students in science, as well as conducting optical fiber experiments and replacing filters in the Advanced Plant Habitat for further investigation in space botany.

In the Roscosmos segment, veteran cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko continues to test 3D printing techniques in weightlessness and is monitoring Earth’s atmosphere. Flight Engineer Konstantin Borisov is observing Earth’s nighttime environment in near-ultraviolet wavelengths, while Flight Engineer Nikolai Chub is monitoring his heart’s adaptation to the lack of gravity using chest sensors.

