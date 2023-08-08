BMW M4 Competition Goes Head-to-Head with Nissan GT-R in Drag Race

In a recent drag race video, the 2022 BMW M4 Competition went up against the 2018 Nissan GT-R. Despite the BMW’s modern combustion technology, it was the timeless GT-R that stole the show.

The 2022 BMW M4 Competition, equipped with a 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo engine, generated an impressive 503 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It featured an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

On the opposing side was the 2018 Nissan GT-R, a legendary performance car that continues to stand the test of time. With a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, it delivered an impressive 557 hp and 467 lb-ft of torque. The GT-R had the advantage of a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a slight weight advantage over the M4.

The drag race consisted of both rolling-start races and standing-start races. In the rolling-start races, the M4 Competition showcased its modern prowess and won two consecutive races. Thanks to its precise shifts and well-suited power band, made possible by the eight-speed automatic transmission.

However, in the standing-start races, the GT-R made a comeback. Utilizing its power and weight advantages, the Japanese coupe secured a victory in this segment.

In the United States, the 2024 GT-R received updates for improved aerodynamics and a refreshed appearance. For those seeking even higher performance, the 2024 GT-R Nismo offers carbon fiber additions and a 54/46 front-to-rear weight distribution. However, it comes with a starting price of $222,885.