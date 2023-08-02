Dr. John Muldoon Named Fellow of The Electrochemical Society

Dr. John Muldoon, senior principal scientist at the Toyota Research Institute of North America (TRINA), has been recognized as a Fellow of The Electrochemical Society (ECS) in its Class of 2023. This prestigious honor is bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of electrochemical and solid-state science and technology.

Throughout his career, Dr. Muldoon has played a vital role in Toyota’s advancements in ‘beyond lithium-ion’ battery research. His research leadership has focused on various battery technologies, including multivalent ion, lithium sulfur, and solid-state lithium metal batteries. These efforts have contributed to Toyota’s ongoing exploration of innovative battery technologies.

In addition to being named a Fellow, Dr. Muldoon has also been awarded the Battery Division Technology Award for 2023. This recognition marks the first time that a representative from an automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has received this esteemed honor. The Battery Division Technology Award celebrates significant achievements in the development of battery and fuel cell technology.

Dr. Muldoon will be formally honored for his accomplishments during the 244th ECS Meeting in Gothenburg, Sweden, in October. He expressed his appreciation for the support of his colleagues and expressed confidence in Toyota’s ability to push the boundaries of battery technologies.

Beyond his individual achievements, Dr. Muldoon’s contributions extend to the broader scientific community. He is an elected member of the ECS Battery Division committee and has played a vital role in the establishment of ECS symposiums focused on ‘beyond lithium-ion’ battery technologies. He is also an advocate for bridging fundamental research with real-world applications and has supported young scientists in the field.

In 2016, Dr. Muldoon’s efforts led to the creation of the ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship, which provides support to young professors and scholars pursuing innovative electrochemical research in green energy technology. This fellowship underscores Toyota’s commitment to innovation and its contributions to the battery field.

As an industry leader in sustainable mobility, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified vehicle options and remains actively engaged in advancing next-generation mobility solutions.