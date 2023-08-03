Toyota Scientist Awarded Battery Division Technology Award by Electrochemical Society

Dr. John Muldoon, a scientist at Toyota, has received the esteemed 2023 Battery Division Technology Award from the Electrochemical Society (ECS). He has also been recognized as a Fellow of the Society for his remarkable contributions to the realm of battery technology.

Dr. Muldoon’s groundbreaking research has had a significant influence on Toyota’s research programs pertaining to batteries beyond lithium-ion. His work has played a pivotal role in the global advancement of research in areas such as multivalent ion, lithium sulfur, and solid-state lithium metal batteries. These advancements are crucial for the development of more efficient and sustainable energy storage solutions.

The formal acknowledgment of Dr. Muldoon’s achievements will take place at the 244th ECS Meeting in Gothenburg, Sweden, in October. The ECS Fellow designation, established in 1989, honors individuals who have made notable technological contributions to the fields of electrochemical and solid-state science and technology. The Battery Division Technology Award, introduced in 1993, recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of battery and fuel cell technology.

As an elected member of the ECS Battery Division committee, Dr. Muldoon has played a critical role in establishing ECS symposiums focusing on beyond lithium-ion battery technologies. Moreover, he has facilitated a partnership between ECS and Toyota, leading to the creation of the ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship in 2016. This fellowship supports young scholars engaged in innovative electrochemical research in green energy technology.

The recognition bestowed upon Dr. Muldoon by the ECS underscores Toyota’s dedication to pioneering research and innovation in battery technology. His work not only shapes the future of Toyota’s energy storage solutions but also influences the broader field of battery research. This accolade serves as a testament to Toyota’s position as a leader in the development of next-generation battery technologies.