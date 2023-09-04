University of Melbourne Virologist Receives Award for Research in Virology and Immunity

Dr. Carolien van de Sandt, a Senior Research Fellow at the Doherty Institute, has been honored with the Victorian Young Tall Poppy Award for her groundbreaking work in virology and immunity. The award recognizes her efforts in understanding the mechanisms that drive differences in virus disease outcomes, particularly in high-risk groups such as the elderly and immune-compromised individuals.

The Young Tall Poppy Awards, organized by the Australian Institute of Policy and Science (AIPS), celebrate excellence in research and science communication beyond the confines of the laboratory. Recipients of the award collaborate with AIPS to ignite interest in science among school students, teachers, and the wider community.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Dr. van de Sandt stated that she was honored to receive the Young Tall Poppy Award for both her laboratory and public outreach activities. She sees it as an opportunity to expand her science engagement endeavors.

The Co-Chair of AIPS, Professor Maria Kavallaris OAM, emphasized the importance of a scientifically engaged society and commended the Tall Poppy winners for their contributions to world-leading research that will benefit all Australians.

Dr. van de Sandt, who leads the aging-immunity program at the Doherty Institute, is particularly interested in uncovering why the immune system loses its ability to effectively respond to viruses in older individuals. Her research findings will be instrumental in the development of vaccines and treatment strategies to enhance the immunity of the elderly, providing them with the same level of protection against severe infections as children.

In light of her award, Dr. van de Sandt is excited to engage in communications and community outreach activities. She firmly believes in the significance of communicating scientific processes and findings to the public, raising awareness, trust, and understanding. She also sees value in sparking curiosity among younger generations and inspiring them to pursue careers in STEM fields.

