Dow Jones Futures Rise as Stock Market Prepares to Conclude July on Solid Gains

Dow Jones futures saw a slight increase on Monday morning, indicating a positive end to July for the stock market. The focus for the upcoming week will be on the labor market, with the release of the monthly jobs report on Friday. Economists predict a steady 3.6% unemployment rate for July, along with an expected 190,000 job additions.

The Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey will also provide additional employment data on Tuesday. In terms of earnings, ON Semiconductor (ON) exceeded second-quarter expectations, leading to an early trade surge for their stock. Later in the day, Arista Networks (ANET), DoubleVerify (DV), Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), Monolithic Power (MPWR), Rambus (RMBS), and Sofi Technologies (SOFI) are all set to report their earnings.

Several stocks to watch in the current stock market rally include Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), and Salesforce (CRM). Boeing recently broke out and surpassed its flat-base entry, while Caterpillar remains within the buy range of a cup with handle. Salesforce, on the other hand, has struggled to maintain its breakout and received a downgrade from Morgan Stanley.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, the S&P 500 gained 1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.9%. This rebound was fueled by in-line inflation data and solid earnings reports. Tesla (TSLA) stock experienced a 4.2% rebound on Friday after a three-day losing streak and is currently seeking support around its key 50-day line.

Apple (AAPL) stock added 1.35% on Friday and continues to hold above its buy point, while Microsoft (MSFT) shares are also looking for support at their 50-day line. Overall, the stock market is ending July with positive momentum. Investors will closely monitor the labor market and earnings reports for further indications of economic recovery.