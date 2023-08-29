Arc System Works Announces Double Dragon Collection for Nintendo Switch

Arc System Works has unveiled exciting news for Double Dragon fans with the announcement of the Double Dragon Collection. This collection will include the long-awaited Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon, along with the original four games in the series.

After twenty years, these classic games are finally receiving official ports for modern consoles. Players can expect to see the collection on November 9th, 2023. The standalone versions of Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance will be available as digital purchases for all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.

In addition to the individual game releases, a physical and digital version of the Double Dragon Collection will be exclusively available in Japan. This collection will contain all six games and will be released on November 9th, 2023.

The full list of games in the Double Dragon Collection includes:

– Super Double Dragon

– Double Dragon Advance

– Double Dragon

– Double Dragon II: The Revenge

– Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones

– Double Dragon IV

Fans of the series can look forward to experiencing these classic games on modern consoles. While Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance have also been confirmed for Xbox and PlayStation platforms, the collection offering is currently limited to the Nintendo Switch.

This announcement has sparked excitement among Double Dragon enthusiasts, as they eagerly anticipate the nostalgic gaming experience that the Double Dragon Collection will provide. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly-anticipated release.

