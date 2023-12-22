The Rise and Fall of Dota 2’s Most Powerful Items

Summary: In the highly anticipated 7.35b patch of Dota 2, three of the game’s most influential items were hit with significant nerfs. Solar Crest, Shiva’s Guard, and Bloodstone, previously known for their dominance in the meta, have been adjusted to restore balance among heroes and gameplay.

Solar Crest, once an essential support item, had become an all-purpose powerhouse in the 7.35 patch. With its self-buffing capabilities, it offered an array of bonuses, including all-stats, armor, health, mana, and movement speed. The Shine buff provided additional attack speed and a health barrier without any mana cost. This led to the widespread use of Solar Crest among all types of heroes, disrupting the delicate balance of the game. However, the latest patch has rectified this issue by limiting the active effects of Solar Crest when self-buffed, returning it to its intended role as a support item.

Another dominant item, Shiva’s Guard, saw its efficiency greatly reduced with the latest update. Previously, its Veil of Discord build-up made it overwhelmingly powerful, boasting high armor and stats. In response, the 7.35b patch has decreased its armor, stats, and health regeneration, ensuring a more balanced playing field.

Lastly, Bloodstone, a go-to item for mana-dependent heroes like Leshrac and Timbersaw, received a notable adjustment. The active ability, Bloodpact, which once restored mana, has been removed. While the item retains its unique AOE increase effect, its restorative properties have been lost, leaving mana guzzlers to find alternative means of replenishment.

In addition to these item nerfs, the patch addressed the performance of 34 heroes, aiming to boost the underperformers and slightly tone down the meta monsters. While the 7.35b patch may be considered relatively small, its impact on the game’s balance is significant.

In conclusion, Dota 2 players can now rejoice as the highly influential items that dominated the meta have been adjusted in the 7.35b patch. With Solar Crest, Shiva’s Guard, and Bloodstone receiving nerfs, the game is set to achieve a more equitable playing experience for all heroes and players alike. As the Dota 2 landscape continues to evolve, only time will tell how these changes will shape the future of the game.

