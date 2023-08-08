Doosan Enerbility Completes Successful Test of Domestic Gas Turbine Engine

South Korean company Doosan Enerbility has recently completed a 240-hour operational test for its first domestically produced gas turbine engine. The engine, with an output capacity of 270 MW, is now being used for commercial operation at the Gimpo Combined Heat and Power Plant.

Gas turbines are commonly used in liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plants. Unlike traditional power plants that rely on steam, LNG-powered plants utilize gas turbines. By introducing and igniting natural gas and compressed air simultaneously, combustion is created. The resulting high-temperature and high-pressure exhaust gases power the rotation of the gas turbine, which drives the connected generator.

The gas turbine engine developed by Doosan Enerbility is compact and lightweight compared to conventional steam turbines, measuring 11.5 meters in length and weighing 330 tons. It also demonstrates impressive efficiency as it harnesses the residual heat from the exhaust gases to drive a steam turbine in combined heat and power plants, maximizing overall efficiency.

The manufacture of gas turbines presents challenges due to the extreme heat of the exhaust gases, which can exceed 1,500 degrees Celsius. As a result, there are only a limited number of manufacturers worldwide. Doosan Enerbility has managed to overcome this challenge by developing a “super heat-resistant alloy material” capable of withstanding these high temperatures.

With the successful development of their gas turbine engine, Doosan Enerbility aims to prioritize gas turbines as their core business. This could lead to a significant reduction in reliance on imported turbines for power plant construction. The company also has plans to develop a mega-scale hydrogen-fired turbine by 2027.

Doosan Enerbility’s achievement marks an important step towards reducing dependence on foreign manufacturers and promoting the domestic production of gas turbine engines.