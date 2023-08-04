Doomsday stories surrounding rogue artificial intelligence (AI) often depict a future where AI surpasses human cognitive abilities, resulting in concerns about loss of control and existential threats. Although these scenarios are typically portrayed in futuristic movies like The Terminator or 2001: A Space Odyssey, it appears that Hollywood professionals themselves are experiencing a taste of the singularity.

The US film industry is currently facing a historic strike led by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. This strike not only affects major venues but also smaller events like the San Diego Comic-Con, where A-list stars are absent. While some participants in the strike may resist technology, it is clear that movies and media heavily rely on it. Artists cannot impede the inevitable wave of AI development, even if it poses a threat to their livelihoods.

Performing artists, in particular, are vulnerable to the appropriation of their talents by AI. AI researchers have already demonstrated the ability to imitate famous singers like Kanye West. It is predicted that in the near future, each popular singer will have multiple AI models capable of recreating their work, making their voices available for commercial use. This raises concerns about legal protection for human creativity and fair compensation for artists.

The strike in America represents an effort by writers and artists to negotiate better terms for the use of their skills in an industry that lacks clear guidelines for interacting with AI. Singers may lose control of their voices, writers may be marginalized, and actors may have their identities replaced. The existential crisis faced by these industry professionals arises from the uncertainty of their position in a world increasingly dominated by AI.

Another significant development in the AI industry is Meta’s release of its AI Llama-2 through open-sourcing. This move aims to democratize AI and alleviate anxieties regarding its impact. By allowing public access to the source code, Meta hopes to identify and address potential issues more rapidly than in a closed corporate environment.

Open-sourcing AI provides an opportunity to tackle common problems, such as chatbots generating false information or fabricating facts. This phenomenon, known as ‘hallucinations,’ can be remedied more effectively by leveraging the collective expertise of programmers and researchers worldwide.

While the entertainment industry feels the impact of AI through strikes and discussions, it is crucial to recognize the potential of AI to democratize access to technology and accelerate its growth. However, it is equally important to hold accountable those who misuse technology and exploit its power for malicious purposes. The challenge lies not in the technology itself but in the responsible use thereof.