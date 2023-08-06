CityLife

Pick Up Doom Eternal on Sale Now for a Thrilling First-Person Shooter Experience

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
If you’re a fan of modern first-person shooter games, now is the perfect time to pick up the acclaimed title, Doom Eternal. The game is currently on sale on Steam, offering a significant discount. Whether you haven’t played it yet or simply want to own it on another platform, Doom Eternal comes highly recommended.

Doom Eternal, an expansion of its predecessor, Doom 2016, delivers an intense and satisfying shooting experience. With its outstanding combat mechanics and cathartic gameplay, the game provides pure, animalistic enjoyment. This is evident from the over 150,000 positive reviews on Steam, showcasing the high regard players have for this title.

The game offers fast-paced, blood-soaked action with smooth controls and well-designed arenas that create a thrilling experience. Its lavish and over-the-top visuals, depicting heavenly and hellish creatures, add to its appeal. Additionally, the vast array of weapons allows for brutal kills, making gameplay even more exciting.

The sale on Steam provides a 75% discount on Doom Eternal, lowering the price to $9.99 / £8.73 until Wednesday, August 16. This is a valuable opportunity to purchase the game and unleash mayhem on your enemies. Alternatively, Doom Eternal is also available as part of a PC Game Pass subscription.

