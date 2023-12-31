How to Control Who Sees Your Instagram Stories

Instagram offers a convenient feature that allows you to restrict certain accounts from viewing your stories. Whether it’s for privacy reasons, security concerns, or simply wanting to limit who can see what you’re up to, Instagram has you covered. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

To begin, open the Instagram app and navigate to your profile page. Look for the hamburger menu in the top right corner and click on it. From the menu options, select ‘Settings and privacy.’

Once you’re in the settings, locate the ‘Who can see your content’ section. Here, you’ll find the ‘Hide story and live’ setting. Within this setting, you can identify the specific accounts you wish to restrict. By checking their accounts, you’ll hide all stories and lives from them. It’s worth noting that you can select multiple accounts at once.

This method is different from the ‘Close Friends’ feature, which is specifically designed for sharing posts and stories exclusively with your close friends and family. The ability to restrict certain accounts from viewing your stories has been around for a while, predating the Close Friends feature on Instagram.

This feature allows you to filter out specific individuals without the need to add them to your Close Friends list. Adding too many people to that list can clutter your feed, and this method provides a more streamlined approach.

Additionally, Instagram offers another useful feature called ‘mute accounts.’ This feature is beneficial if you don’t want to unfollow certain accounts but also don’t want to see their content on your feed. You can find the ‘What you see’ section in Instagram settings to access this option.

Take advantage of these features to regain control over who sees your Instagram stories and customize your social media experience.

FAQs

1. Can I restrict multiple accounts from viewing my stories?

Yes, you can select multiple accounts to restrict from viewing your stories using the ‘Hide story and live’ setting in Instagram.

2. What is the difference between restricting accounts and the ‘Close Friends’ feature?

The ‘Close Friends’ feature is specifically designed for sharing posts and stories exclusively with a select group of people. Restricting accounts allows you to filter out specific individuals without adding them to your Close Friends list.

3. Can I hide my stories from someone without them knowing?

No, Instagram does not notify the accounts you restrict from viewing your stories.

Sources: CNN