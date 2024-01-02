How to Free Up Space in Your Google Account

Are you running out of space in your Google account? With only 15GB of free storage available, it’s easy to fill up that space with various files and documents. But don’t worry, there are some simple steps you can follow to free up space and avoid upgrading to a paid storage plan. Let’s take a look at a few tips:

Delete Large Files First

Instead of going through numerous smaller files, start by deleting one or two large files. This way, you can quickly make space without spending too much time sorting through your files. On your desktop, log in to your Google Drive account and click on “Storage” in the left-side menu. This will list your files from largest to smallest. Select the large files you want to delete and click on the trash bin icon or drag them to the Trash. Empty the Trash to permanently delete the files. The same process can be done on the Google Drive app.

Arrange and Delete Files by Size in Gmail

If you have large attachments taking up space in your Gmail, you can filter and delete them easily. On your desktop, log in to your Gmail account and type “has:attachment larger:10MB” (or any other size) in the search bar. This will display all emails with attachments larger than 10MB. Select the emails you want to delete and click on the Trash icon. Empty the Trash to permanently delete them. The same process can be done on the Gmail app.

Empty Your Spam Folder

Spam emails can also occupy unnecessary space in your Gmail account. To free up space, regularly empty your spam folder. On your desktop, click on “Spam” in the left-side menu and click on “Delete all spam messages now.” On the Gmail app, tap the hamburger icon, select “Spam,” and choose “Delete all spam messages now” or “Empty spam now.”

Clean Up Google Photos

Remember that Google Photos is also included in your 15GB of free storage. To create more space, clean up your Google Photos by deleting unnecessary photos and videos. You can do this by selecting the files you want to delete and clicking on the trash bin icon. Then, empty the Trash to permanently remove them.

By following these simple steps, you can easily free up space in your Google account and continue using it without any hassles. Keep your storage organized and make the most of your available space!

FAQ

Can I increase my Google account storage?

Yes, you can upgrade to a paid storage plan if you need more space in your Google account. Google offers various options for additional storage, depending on your needs.

Will deleting files from Google Drive or Gmail also delete them from my devices?

No, deleting files from Google Drive or Gmail will not delete them from your devices. The files will only be removed from your Google account.

Are the deleted files in Trash permanently deleted after 30 days?

Yes, files in the Trash folder will be automatically deleted after 30 days. Make sure to review and recover any important files before they are permanently deleted.