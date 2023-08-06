Dongfeng Unveils Refreshed Voyah Free SUV

Dongfeng has introduced the refreshed Voyah Free, a medium-to-large SUV, which is set to debut on August 19 at the 2023 Voyah Night event in China. The new Voyah Free has grown slightly in size, measuring 4,905 mm in length and standing at 65.4 inches tall.

The SUV offers a choice between chic glazed gold or exclusive dark green exteriors, while classic black and white options are still available. It features 20-inch Michelin P4 tires and sleek five-spoke rims, giving it a confident and stylish look. The Voyah Free’s design includes a darkened front grille with the Voyah logo and a full-width light strip in the front.

Under the hood, the Voyah Free is equipped with a 1.5L range extender to keep the 37.55 kWh battery pack charged. Two electric motors power all four wheels, providing a total output of 360 kW and 531 lb-ft. The updated model boasts an impressive range of 746 miles, making it suitable for road trips.

Inside the car, passengers are greeted with a vibrant orange interior and a 42-inch triple screen powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155. The center console features two 50W wireless fast-charging pads, ensuring that everyone’s devices stay powered. Rear passengers have their own touchscreen with various controls, from music playback to sunroof adjustments.

To enhance the driving experience, Dongfeng has partnered with Baidu to integrate the Apollo Highway Driving Pro autonomous driving system. This system offers features such as full-speed adaptive cruise control and autonomous service area navigation, bringing advanced driving assistance technologies to the forefront.

The Voyah Free combines style, technology, and performance, and car enthusiasts eagerly await its launch on August 19 to experience its features firsthand.