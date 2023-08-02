Donald Trump Indicted for Federal Crimes Related to Capitol Riot and Election

A grand jury in Washington D.C. has issued an indictment against Donald Trump for federal crimes connected to the January 6 riot and the 2020 presidential election. This marks the third criminal case against the former president.

The indictment accuses Trump of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Federal Special Counsel Jack Smith announced the charges and emphasized the gravity of the case, calling the Capitol attack an unprecedented assault on American democracy. Smith commended the Capitol police officers who bravely defended the building during the riot, highlighting their commitment to protecting the values of the American people.

Smith also stressed that the charges are allegations and that Trump should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. In addition to these new charges, Trump is facing legal issues in other cases. He was recently arrested in Miami, Florida for mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He is also indicted in New York for alleged falsification of business records.

Furthermore, in a separate civil case, a federal judge upheld a $5 million jury verdict against Trump for sexual abuse and defamation. The case was brought by E. Jean Carroll, a columnist for Elle magazine, who accused Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room back in 1996.

Trump’s campaign responded to the charges, accusing the Biden Administration of “weaponizing” the U.S. Justice Department and alleging that these charges are an attempt to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election. The campaign questioned the timing of the charges, as they were brought after a two-and-a-half-year delay.