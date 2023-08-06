Exploring the Future of AI at the COSM Technology Summit

The ongoing debate surrounding the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to perplex experts in the field. Is AI a boon or a danger to humanity? This question has divided leading figures in the AI community.

Geoffrey Hinton, formerly of Google’s Deep Mind, holds a pessimistic view, considering AI to be a dire threat. On the other hand, Yan Lecun of Meta sees AI as a redeeming opportunity. These differing perspectives often reflect the biases rooted in their respective specialties.

To go beyond these limited visions, the COSM Technology Summit, scheduled for November 1-3 in Bellevue, Washington, seeks to explore the integration of AI with other emerging paradigms. This exclusive national summit creates a platform for industry leaders to engage in civilized conversations and collaborative exchanges. By combining computer science with areas such as economics, materials science, and even the physics of the universe, the summit aims to transcend narrow viewpoints.

The COSM Technology Summit is renowned for its focus on the transformative technologies that are shaping the world. Through thought-provoking lectures, interviews, and panels, the summit covers a wide range of topics including economics, Big Tech, and AI. Previous speakers have included Carver Mead, recipient of the 2022 Kyoto Prize, Peter Thiel, a prominent venture capitalist, and George Gilder, co-founder of the Discovery Institute and author of “Life After Capitalism: The Meaning of Wealth, the Future of the Economy, and the Time Theory of Money.”

For those interested, the Bradley Center’s YouTube page provides access to past COSM conferences, offering valuable insights and discussions on these subjects. At the COSM Technology Summit, attendees can expect a stimulating and immersive experience as they explore the future of AI and its potential impact on various industries and aspects of society.