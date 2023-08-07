Doctors Less Likely to Adopt AI Systems in Medicine Due to Lack of Skills

Artificial intelligence (AI) systems like ChatGPT are being integrated into various industries, including medicine. However, a recent study found that doctors are less likely to adopt these AI tools due to a lack of skills to interpret and act upon the AI’s recommendations.

In the field of medicine, AI tools known as clinical decision support (CDS) algorithms have the potential to assist doctors in making important decisions regarding diagnosis and treatment. These algorithms can provide guidance on antibiotic prescriptions, surgical recommendations, and more. However, the success of these tools depends on physicians’ ability to interpret and act upon the AI’s risk predictions, which many doctors currently lack.

CDS algorithms encompass a range of predictive tools, from risk calculators to advanced machine learning and AI-based systems. For example, they can predict the likelihood of a patient developing life-threatening sepsis or determine the therapy most likely to prevent sudden death in heart disease patients.

To effectively incorporate AI into medical practice, doctors need to understand how these algorithms work. A perspective article published in the New England Journal of Medicine emphasizes the importance of medical education and clinical training including explicit coverage of probabilistic reasoning tailored to CDS algorithms.

The authors suggest that early exposure to probabilistic skills in medical schools is crucial. Physicians should be trained to critically evaluate and use CDS predictions, interpret them in clinical decision-making, and effectively communicate with patients about AI-guided decision-making. Overcoming these skill barriers could pave the way for widespread adoption of AI tools in healthcare.

In conclusion, the study highlights the need for doctors to acquire the necessary skills to interpret and act upon AI recommendations in the medical field. By incorporating probabilistic reasoning and AI-guided decision-making into medical education and clinical training, physicians can better utilize AI tools to make informed decisions in patient care.