Ice Baths May Improve Libido, According to Doctor

A Brazilian doctor, Dr. Camilla Lewin, claims that taking regular ice baths has helped boost her libido and improve her sex life. Dr. Lewin, who also competed in Miss World Fitness 2022, made this unusual claim in an interview. She expressed her excitement about the improvement in her sexual appetite and believes that ice baths are one of the best practices for health.

Dr. Robert Glatter, an assistant professor of emergency medicine, supports Dr. Lewin’s claim. He explains that preliminary research suggests that cold-water immersion can increase the release of luteinizing hormone, which may increase testosterone production in men and trigger ovulation and progesterone production in women, potentially leading to an increased libido.

Dr. Lewin initially started taking ice baths to treat muscle pain but discovered the unexpected impact it had on her libido. She found that ice baths helped alleviate symptoms such as swelling and redness. She even claims that ice baths and cryotherapy can help reduce cellulite and sagging.

While there is no consensus among medical professionals regarding the claim of ice baths enhancing a person’s sex drive, Dr. Oberdan Marianetti, a Singaporean sexologist, also believes that ice baths can boost sexual performance and experience by improving blood flow.

Dr. Mark Hyman, who advocates for improved health and longevity, also swears by ice baths. He claims that they boost the immune system, treat inflammation, ease pain, and speed up recovery from sports injuries.

Celebrities, such as Kourtney Kardashian, have also endorsed ice baths. Kourtney even purchased her own ice tub for $7500.

Although there is anecdotal evidence and support from some experts, more definitive research is needed to confirm the reported effects of ice baths on libido.