Brawler Announced as Downloadable Content Character for DNF DUEL

Nexon, Neople, Arc System Works, and Eighting have revealed the upcoming downloadable content character for DNF DUEL called Brawler. Brawler is the second character to be added through the game’s Season Pass, with Spectre being the first. The release date for Brawler has not been announced at this time.

The teaser trailer for Brawler showcases the character’s impressive might and promises an intense brawl. Fans of DNF DUEL can expect an explosive and action-packed experience with Brawler’s addition to the roster.

DNF DUEL is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam. The game offers players a thrilling fighting game experience with its unique characters and gameplay mechanics.

As part of the Season Pass, players will have access to five DLC characters, including Brawler and Spectre. These additional characters bring new abilities and playstyles, allowing players to further customize their gaming experience.

With the announcement of Brawler, fans of DNF DUEL can anticipate exciting new gameplay opportunities and challenges. Keep an eye out for further updates on the release date and additional details.

Sources:

– Nexon

– Neople

– Arc System Works

– Eighting

DLC Character Brawler Teaser Trailer:

(embedded video link)