New Method Collects DNA from Polar Bear Footprints in Snow

Scientists studying polar bears have developed a new method for collecting and identifying DNA from their footprints in the snow. This non-invasive technique could potentially replace the invasive and disruptive methods currently used, such as dart guns and helicopters. By scraping up snow from polar bear tracks found in Alaska’s North Slope region, researchers were able to collect samples containing the bears’ DNA. These samples were then processed in a lab, allowing the scientists to identify individual bears based on their genotype and sex.

The method has shown promising results, with DNA successfully extracted from six out of the 13 bear tracks studied. The findings of this study, published in the journal Frontiers of Conservation Science, could have significant implications for polar bear management and conservation efforts. Monitoring polar bear populations is crucial, especially as their habitats are threatened by shrinking sea ice.

Retired biologist Craig George, who was not involved in the study, praised the new method for its non-invasive nature, indicating that it could be expanded to other communities and engage local hire. This could foster greater interest and involvement in scientific research among indigenous communities in the Arctic, who are significantly affected by polar bear management decisions.

Despite the success of this novel approach, the scientists acknowledge that more research is needed before it can be fully utilized as a management tool. Lead author Andrew Von Duyke emphasized the importance of incremental progress and the need for further advancements.

Overall, this new method offers a promising way to study polar bears without intruding on their habitat and behavior. By leveraging the DNA left behind in their footprints, researchers can gain valuable insights into individual bears’ genetics and contribute to the conservation of this iconic species.

