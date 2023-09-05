A Controversial Mod for Starfield Adds Nvidia’s DLSS 3 Upscaling Technology

One of the mods for Bethesda’s highly anticipated RPG, Starfield, has stirred up controversy among the gaming community. The mod, created by PureDark, introduces support for Nvidia’s DLSS 3 upscaling technology, a feature that Bethesda chose not to include in the game in favor of AMD’s FSR 2. However, the mod has faced criticism for locking the more advanced frame-generation capabilities of DLSS 3 behind a subscription to PureDark’s Patreon. The free version of the mod only provides support for DLSS 2, which offers upscaling but not frame generation.

Charging users for mods has been a contentious issue in the gaming industry. Bethesda and Valve previously attempted to allow modders to charge for their Skyrim mods via Steam in 2015, but the feature was quickly revoked due to severe backlash. PureDark’s decision to implement DRM in the DLSS 3 Starfield mod to restrict access for non-Patreon subscribers has also sparked controversy. However, reports suggest that the copy-protection has already been cracked.

DLSS 3 is known for its ability to generate additional frames on newer 40-series Nvidia GPUs, enhancing the overall gaming experience by increasing frame rate and upscaling the game to a higher resolution. Despite the controversy surrounding the modder’s subscription model, the free version of the DLSS 2 mod has been well-received, performing comparably to the game’s official AMD FSR 2 support and providing slightly better image quality.

PureDark, with a history of modding support for DLSS in games that don’t officially offer the technology, has become a prominent figure in the modding community. The “Starfield Upscaler” DLSS mod has quickly gained popularity on NexusMods for Starfield. While Starfield initially supports AMD’s FSR 2, AMD’s gaming chief, Frank Azor, has expressed openness to adding DLSS if Bethesda chooses to incorporate it, emphasizing AMD’s support for the game.

It remains to be seen how this modding controversy will unfold and whether Bethesda will consider integrating DLSS into Starfield officially.

Source: Bethesda Softworks, NexusMods, RockPaperShotgun