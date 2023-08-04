The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Businesses

Artificial intelligence (AI) is recognized as one of the most significant disruptive technologies of the current era. The introduction of ChatGPT in the past year demonstrated the capabilities of large language models, and the cost of training such models has been progressively decreasing. Hardware advancements and software efficiency improvements have played a crucial role in achieving this reduction in cost. Consequently, both investment and research in AI have seen substantial growth over the last five years.

However, the expense of training AI models is merely the starting point. Inference costs, which occur every time the model is utilized, can be quite substantial. OpenAI, for instance, requires numerous high-performance servers to serve ChatGPT, resulting in significant hardware and energy expenses. Although these costs are anticipated to decrease over time, they represent a challenge for the widespread adoption of generative AI.

Despite the widespread presence of AI-focused companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Amazon, AI holds potential benefits for businesses across various industries. One such area is customization, where AI can facilitate the creation of personalized products for individual customers. This can lead to premium pricing, an expanded customer base, or an increased addressable market.

While larger companies currently have access to AI technologies, the decreasing affordability and advancing capabilities of AI are expected to extend its benefits to smaller businesses. However, it is important to consider the potential impact of inference costs on smaller enterprises with limited capital. AI should not be perceived as limited to AI companies alone but rather as a valuable tool for businesses of all types.

The applications of AI continue to evolve, and as a result, new industries and career opportunities are emerging. Embracing the potential of AI is crucial as it has the potential to make tasks more cost-effective and efficient, allowing businesses to achieve more with existing resources. The possibilities are immense, and the full extent of AI’s impact is yet to be fully realized.