Flexible Displays Controlled by Robotic Flapping Fins

Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have developed new technology that allows for flexible displays capable of changing color and conveying information. Inspired by the morphing skins of animals like chameleons and octopuses, engineers have created capillary-controlled robotic flapping fins. These fins enable the creation of switchable optical and infrared light multipixel displays that are 1,000 times more energy efficient than traditional light-emitting devices.

The study, led by mechanical science and engineering professor Sameh Tawfick, focuses on bendable fins and fluids that can switch between straight or bent and hot or cold. By controlling the volume and temperature of tiny fluid-filled pixels, the researchers can manipulate the direction of the flaps and allow the pixels to communicate via infrared energy. The team created small pixels containing flexible polymer fins that bend when filled with fluid and drained using small pumps. These pixels can be arranged into arrays to form displays that convey information.

One notable feature of these flexible displays is the ability to send two simultaneous signals—one visible to the human eye and another that can only be seen with an infrared camera. By controlling the temperature of individual droplets within the display, the researchers have the ability to display messages that can only be seen with an infrared device. The technology also has the potential to send two different messages at the same time.

However, there are a few limitations to the current technology. The tiny pumps used to control the pixel fluids are not commercially available, and the entire device is sensitive to gravity, only functioning properly when in a horizontal position. To overcome these challenges, the researchers plan to use smaller fluid droplets that are less affected by gravity.

The development of flexible displays opens up new possibilities for large reflective displays that are energy-efficient, scalable, and adaptable to curved surfaces. This technology has the potential to revolutionize a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics to signage. The research was supported by the Airforce Office of Scientific Research and the National Science Foundation.