Disney Dreamlight Valley to Get $50 Physical Release with Exclusive Bonuses

Disney Dreamlight Valley, the highly anticipated life simulation adventure game featuring Mickey Mouse and friends, is set to launch as a free-to-play game later this year. However, before the free version becomes available, it has been announced that there will be a $50 physical release for all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.

Although the physical release does not come with a cartridge, it does include a download code for the game. Additionally, this version of the game comes with several exclusive bonus items. These include 14,500 Moonstones, a Cottage House Style, an Exclusive Cheshire Cat Sweater, and an Exclusive Racoon Companion Skins. As a special treat for fans, the physical release package also includes an exclusive sticker sheet and a double-sided collectible poster.

Pre-orders for the physical release are already available, with the item scheduled to launch on October 20th. Interested buyers can find the physical release on Amazon.

For those who can’t wait for the free or physical release, there is an early access version available for $29.99 on the Switch eShop. There are also deluxe and ultimate editions priced at $49.99 and $69.99, respectively. These versions of the game require 3.9 GB of storage space.

