Disney Dream Ship to Dock in Liverpool in September 2023

Disney fans in Liverpool are in for a treat this September, as the iconic Disney Dream ship makes its way to the city. The ship is scheduled to sail between September 10 and September 17, 2023, with a stop in Liverpool on September 14.

The Disney Dream ship offers a complete Disney experience, featuring live shows, fireworks, movie screenings, and interactions with all your favorite characters. Additionally, there are waterslides and splash zones, kids’ clubs, and many other amenities to keep everyone entertained.

The prices for the cruise vary depending on the number of guests. For a group comprising two adults and two young children, an inside room will cost £4915, an oceanview room will cost £5214, a veranda room will cost £5641, and a concierge room will cost £10,823.

Aside from the Disney Dream, there will be several other ships docking in Liverpool in September 2023. Some of the notable ships include the Viking Mars, Carnival Pride, Celebrity Apex, Ambience, Borealis, Costa Favolosa, Europa, Hanseatic Spirit, Viking Venus, and many more. Each ship offers its own unique experiences and attractions.

This event is sure to be a hit among Disney enthusiasts and those looking for a memorable family vacation. The Disney Dream ship’s visit to Liverpool is an exciting opportunity to experience the magic of Disney right in your own backyard.

