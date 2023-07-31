Disney and NBCUniversal Hire Lobbyists to Protect Tax Breaks in the Face of Potential AI Regulation

Walt Disney Co. and NBCUniversal have hired lobbyists to closely monitor legislation that could potentially hinder their eligibility for a valuable state tax break. The bill in question, S.B. 7422, was introduced during the final days of the 2023 legislative session and aims to limit tax benefits for companies using artificial intelligence (AI) to displace human workers. While both companies have yet to publicly take a stance on the proposed legislation, their decision to engage with lobbyists indicates the financial stakes involved.

As AI-driven automation becomes increasingly prevalent across industries, including entertainment, it poses challenges to traditional job structures. Lawmakers are faced with the task of striking a balance between embracing technological progress and ensuring the protection of workers’ livelihoods.

Disney and NBCUniversal’s involvement with lobbyists demonstrates their commitment to preserving the use of AI in their operations while safeguarding any potential tax benefits. By actively engaging with lawmakers, they have the opportunity to influence the outcome of the legislation. The exact nature of their lobbying efforts remains undisclosed.

It is worth noting that AI technology has already made significant advancements, and its utilization in film and TV productions is becoming more prevalent. This, coupled with the potential financial implications of the proposed legislation, underscores the importance for Disney and NBCUniversal to closely monitor the progress of S.B. 7422.

In summary, Disney and NBCUniversal are closely monitoring proposed legislation that could impact their ability to benefit from state tax breaks if AI technology replaces human workers in their film and TV productions. Their engagement with lobbyists suggests they are actively working to protect their financial interests in this regard.