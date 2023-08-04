A Surprising Discovery: Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet Found Orbiting Low-Mass Star

Astronomers have made an unexpected finding with the discovery of a Jupiter-sized exoplanet that orbits a small, low-mass star. The exoplanet, named TOI-4860 b, was found in orbit around the red dwarf star TOI-4860, located in the Corvus constellation. TOI-4860 is approximately one-third the mass of the Sun.

TOI-4860 b completes its orbit around its star every 1.5 Earth days, classifying it as a “warm Jupiter.” This finding is remarkable for two reasons. Firstly, it is uncommon for planets of this size to form around low-mass stars. Secondly, the exoplanet has a notably high proportion of heavy elements, or metals, in its composition.

The prevailing theories on planet formation suggest that stars with lower mass should have less material in their disks, making it less likely for high-mass planets like Jupiter to form. However, the discovery of TOI-4860 b challenges these models and indicates that high-mass planets can indeed form around low-mass stars.

The exoplanet was initially identified by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which detects changes in the brightness of stars caused by planets passing in front of them. Subsequently, the discovery was confirmed and further investigated using the Search for Habitable Planets Eclipsing Ultra-cool Stars (SPECULOOS) South Observatory and the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii.

The composition of TOI-4860 b, with its significant proportion of heavy elements, provides valuable insights into how such a massive planet formed around a low-mass star. Scientists speculate that the presence of heavy elements may have played a role in its formation.

Due to the short orbital period of TOI-4860 b and the characteristics of its parent star, this system presents an excellent opportunity to study the atmospheres and formation processes of warm Jupiters. Further observations and studies of similar systems are planned using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile’s Atacama desert.

The discovery of TOI-4860 b offers new perspectives on the formation of planets and will enhance our understanding of how gas giant planets like Jupiter can emerge around relatively smaller stars.