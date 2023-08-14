Discord.io Custom Invite Service Temporarily Shuts Down After Data Breach

The Discord.io custom invite service has temporarily shut down following a data breach that exposed the information of 760,000 members. Discord.io is a third-party service that allows server owners to create custom invites to their channels. It is not an official Discord site but has a strong community with over 14,000 members.

A person known as ‘Akhirah’ recently offered the Discord.io database for sale on the new Breached hacking forums. To prove the theft, the threat actor shared four user records from the database. The Breached forums are known for the sale and leaking of data stolen in data breaches.

According to the threat actor, the breached database contains information for 760,000 Discord.io users. This includes sensitive data such as usernames, email addresses, billing addresses, hashed passwords, and Discord IDs. While some of this information may already be accessible to others sharing the same server, the breach means that others might be able to link Discord accounts to specific email addresses.

Discord.io has confirmed the authenticity of the breach and has temporarily shut down its services. The company released a notice on its Discord server, stating that all operations will be halted for the foreseeable future. They have also initiated the cancellation of all paid memberships. The website for Discord.io provides a timeline detailing how they learned about the breach and the steps taken to address it.

Members of Discord.io should be cautious of any unusual emails they receive, particularly those asking for passwords or other sensitive information. While the passwords in this breach are hashed with bcrypt, making them difficult to crack, email addresses can still be valuable to threat actors for targeted phishing attacks. Members should stay updated by checking the main Discord.io website for any information regarding password resets or emails from the service.