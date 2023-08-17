The Consequences of Melting Glaciers on Humans and the Ecosystem

Glaciers worldwide are disappearing due to climate change, with the Arctic warming at a rate twice as fast as the rest of the world. A recent study published in Nature warns that if greenhouse gas emissions are not significantly reduced, half of the area covered by glaciers outside of Antarctica and Greenland could vanish by the end of the century.

As glaciers retreat, it could lead to the emergence of new ecosystems with habitats suitable for cold-adapted species from warmer regions, while causing the extinction of species that rely on the ice and frigid atmosphere. The loss of glaciers will have a significant impact on wildlife, including microorganisms that are unique to individual glaciers.

Scientists predict a significant loss of species and decline of populations as the glaciers disappear. Species living near glaciers, particularly in the Alps and Himalayas, are unable to adapt and move to warmer climates, causing a shift out of sync with their adaptation and evolution.

While some cold-adapted species may find refuge in these new ecosystems, the range of species able to relocate is limited. Mammals and birds with greater mobility will have a better chance of survival, but time is crucial as the migration will not occur as rapidly as the predicted warming and deglaciation.

The study classifies the habitats left by melting glaciers as 78% terrestrial, 14% marine, and 8% freshwater. The consequences of disappearing glaciers also extend to humans, as they serve as a primary water source for heavily populated regions. In addition to destabilizing water sources, retreating glaciers can also lead to catastrophic flooding events, as seen recently in Alaska.

The research utilized a glacier evolution model to predict the response of individual glaciers to climate scenarios until 2100. The modeling suggests that deglaciation will continue at a similar rate until 2040, regardless of the climate scenario. However, after 2040, the extent of glacial retreat diverges based on the severity of emissions.

A high-emissions scenario could lead to the loss of half the area covered by glaciers by 2100. However, if emissions are drastically reduced, the loss could be limited to 22% by achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The researchers urge the need to not only limit deglaciation but also to prioritize the protection of these emerging ecosystems to ensure their future survival.