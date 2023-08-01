Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Trading Higher Ahead of AMD Earnings

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL), a triple-leveraged fund consisting of semiconductor stocks, traded slightly higher on Monday. This comes ahead of the quarterly earnings release of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Tuesday after the market closes.

The semiconductor sector has been experiencing a bull cycle, with NVIDIA Corporation reaching all-time highs due to increased interest in artificial intelligence-related companies. SOXL includes AMD as 7.23% of its holdings and NVIDIA as 8.4%.

Tech stocks, including chipmakers, have also seen bullish price action in line with positive movements in the general markets.

On Monday, the S&P 500 showed signs of a potential bearish reversal candlestick, suggesting a possible local top. This could result in a retracement in the index and individual stocks, presenting an opportunity for bullish traders. SOXL, with its 3X leverage, could be a favorable option if this scenario unfolds.

For bearish traders who hold a negative view on the semiconductor sector, Direxion offers the Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) fund.

It should be noted that Direxion’s leveraged funds are designed for short-term traders and not recommended for long-term holding.

Analyzing the SOXL chart, it can be observed that the ETF has been attempting to break through significant resistance below the $29 mark. If successful, this could signify a local top and a retracement is likely on Tuesday.

Since July 20, SOXL has been in an uptrend, forming higher lows and higher highs. If a decline occurs later in the week, bullish traders would anticipate a bullish reversal candlestick forming above $25, confirming the continuation of the upward trend. Conversely, bearish traders would like to see a double top pattern emerge, leading to a short-term downtrend.

Key resistance levels for SOXL are at $28.62 and $33.10, while support levels are at $25.60 and $22.12.