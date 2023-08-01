Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) Gains Ahead of AMD’s Earnings Report

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) saw a slight increase in trading on Monday as investors anticipated the release of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc’s (AMD) quarterly earnings report, scheduled for Tuesday after the market closes. The semiconductor sector has been in a bull cycle, with increased interest in artificial intelligence-related companies like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), which has hit new all-time highs.

SOXL is a triple-leveraged fund that includes various stocks in the semiconductor sector, with Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia as significant holdings. Tech stocks, particularly chipmakers, have been experiencing positive movement, aligning with the overall bullish market trends.

Despite the S&P 500 showing signs of a potential bearish reversal candlestick on Monday, indicating a possible local top, there may be an opportunity for bullish traders if there is a retracement in the index and individual stocks. In such a scenario, SOXL, with its 3X leverage, could present an attractive option.

For traders with a bearish view on the semiconductor sector, the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) is available for tracking. It’s important to note that Direxion’s leveraged funds are designed for short-term trading and not long-term holding.

From a technical analysis perspective, SOXL made attempts to break through strong resistance just below the $29 mark on Monday. This resistance has been a significant barrier since July 17. If the ETF falls later in the week, bullish traders would prefer to see it form a bullish reversal candlestick above $25, indicating a potential continuation of the upward trend. On the other hand, bearish traders are watching for confirmation of a double top pattern, which could lead to a short-term downtrend.

Key resistance levels for SOXL stand at $28.62 and $33.10, while support levels are at $25.60 and $22.12.