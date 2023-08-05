Diligence (IRA) Demonstrates Stability Amidst Volatile Crypto Market

Diligence (IRA) has shown relative stability compared to other cryptocurrencies in the highly volatile crypto market. Over the weekend, it experienced a minor loss of 0.81%, equivalent to $0.00002902133357.

According to InvestorsObserver, Diligence holds a Volatility Rank of 14, highlighting its resistance to market fluctuations. This rank positions Diligence in the bottom 14% of available cryptocurrencies. It is important to note that the Volatility Gauge considers trends rather than a single day’s performance, providing a broader perspective.

Diligence’s low volatility is complemented by a low Risk/Reward Gauge reading. This suggests that the token undergoes narrow and well-protected price swings, making it less susceptible to price manipulation.

At present, Diligence is trading near a resistance level of $0.000029093777011774, while its support level is around $0.0000286944760958864. These levels indicate the possibility of selling pressures and potential overextension for Diligence in the near future.

It is worth mentioning that tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

