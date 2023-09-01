Dihuni Introduces New GPU Servers for Generative AI and LLM Applications

Dihuni, a leading AI, data center, and IoT solutions company, has announced the launch of its new OptiReady GPU servers and workstations designed specifically for Generative AI and LLM applications. These pre-configured systems aim to simplify the selection process for Generative AI infrastructure and accelerate deployment.

In response to the increasing demand for high-performance GPU systems in Generative AI applications, Dihuni has introduced a suite of GPU servers. Customers can easily select GPU, CPU, and other configuration options using an online configurator. These servers can be preloaded with operating systems and AI packages such as Pytorch, TensorFlow, and Keras. Additionally, Dihuni offers fully racked and cabled pods of high-performance GPU clusters for larger deployments like LLM and Generative AI.

Pranay Prakash, CEO of Dihuni, stated, “New Generative AI applications require extreme performance GPU systems. We’re leveraging our expertise, technologies, partnerships, and supply chain to assist Generative AI software companies in accelerating their application development.” Dihuni has been catering to customers across various sectors by providing GPU server solutions that are optimized for Generative AI applications, offering choice and flexibility in terms of system architecture and software.

The new line of Generative AI accelerated GPU servers provides flexibility for students, researchers, scientists, architects, and designers to select the right system size and optimize it for their AI and HPC applications. To find out more about the latest GPU servers featuring top-of-the-line GPUs, visit Dihuni’s website.

Dihuni is a prominent provider of Digital Transformation solutions, including DL, ML, AI, Data Centers, and IoT. With their diverse range of offerings, software development expertise, and access to a vast array of products from numerous partners, Dihuni helps customers achieve their desired digital outcomes by providing the necessary hardware, software, and services.

