North American Esports Organization Dignitas Announces Partnership with noblechairs

North American esports organization Dignitas has recently partnered with gaming chair manufacturer noblechairs, making noblechairs the Official Gaming Chair of Dignitas. As part of the partnership, Dignitas and noblechairs are working together to release a co-branded gaming chair later this year. The chair has been co-developed by esports players and content creators representing Dignitas.

Additionally, Dignitas fans will receive a promotional discount on noblechairs products as a result of the partnership. This collaboration marks the first time since 2018 that Dignitas has released a co-branded gaming chair. Previously, Dignitas had partnered with Raynor Gaming.

Dignitas, which fields rosters in League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League, returned to the LCS, League of Legends’ top-tier North American league, in 2019. Since then, the organization has been focused on strengthening its position in the industry. In March 2023, Dignitas’ parent company, New Meta Entertainment, partnered with NXT Level as the partnership consultant and sales agency of record.

John Spiher, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Dignitas and New Meta Entertainment, expressed excitement about the partnership and emphasized the importance of having the right equipment for success in esports. Spiher stated that chairs serve as the foundation of a gaming setup and that the collaboration with noblechairs would result in the creation of products that prioritize both comfort and driving culture forward.

Dignitas, founded in 2003, is one of the oldest esports organizations worldwide. With this partnership with noblechairs, Dignitas aims to further solidify its position in the industry and provide better support for its players.