Digital Realty Introduces High-Density Colocation Services to Address Growing Data and AI Needs

Digital Realty, a leading provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center solutions, has unveiled its high-density colocation services on the PlatformDIGITAL® global data center platform. This new offering aims to tackle the challenges that come with the exponential growth of data and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

As businesses struggle to manage and analyze large amounts of data, they face performance bottlenecks, compliance complexities, and scalability limitations. To overcome these obstacles, organizations are turning to AI for more effective data processing and analysis. However, AI technologies require specialized infrastructure to support their power consumption and regulatory temperature controls.

Digital Realty’s high-density colocation services effectively address these issues. They offer support for workloads of up to 70 kilowatts per rack and utilize innovative Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC) technologies for efficient cooling. Furthermore, these services are globally available across 28 markets in three regions, and they provide flexible and sustainable consumption models for scalability.

This new offering allows businesses to open up new possibilities and deploy high-performance infrastructure on a global scale. By leveraging Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL®, customers gain access to a comprehensive ecosystem of connected data communities, enabling secure and low-latency connections as well as high-speed data transfer.

The introduction of high-density colocation services is crucial in meeting the growing demands of enterprises that are implementing and leveraging AI capabilities. With IDC forecasting a strong growth rate of data consumption and increased adoption of AI, Digital Realty is well-prepared to fulfill the high-density colocation requirements of businesses.

Through its global data center platform, Digital Realty brings together companies, technologies, and data to enable customers to maximize their high-density colocation deployments and connect with relevant data communities for their business needs. For more information about Digital Realty’s comprehensive data center solutions, please visit digitalrealty.com.